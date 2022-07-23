Answer the following questions for the MOs of 1,3-butadiene:
a. Which are bonding MOs, and which are * antibonding MOs?
b. Which MOs are symmetric, and which are antisymmetric?
c. Which MO is the HOMO and which is the LUMO in the ground state?
Answer the following questions for the MOs of 1,3-butadiene:
a. Which are bonding MOs, and which are * antibonding MOs?
b. Which MOs are symmetric, and which are antisymmetric?
c. Which MO is the HOMO and which is the LUMO in the ground state?
What is the total number of nodes in the 3 and 4 MOs of 1,3-butadiene?
Which member of each pair is the stronger base?
a. ethylamine or aniline
b. ethylamine or ethoxide ion
Which member of each pair is the stronger base?
c. phenolate ion or ethoxide ion
d. phenolate ion or acetate ion
For each of the following substituents, indicate whether it withdraws electrons inductively, donates electrons by hyperconjugation, withdraws electrons by resonance, or donates electrons by resonance.
a. Br
b. CH2CH3
c.
Name the following dienes and rank them from most stable to least stable.