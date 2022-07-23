Step 1: Analyze the chemical structures in part (a). Ethylamine (ii) is an aliphatic amine, while aniline (i) is an aromatic amine. The lone pair on the nitrogen in aniline is delocalized into the aromatic ring, reducing its availability to accept protons. In contrast, the lone pair on the nitrogen in ethylamine is localized and readily available for protonation, making ethylamine a stronger base.