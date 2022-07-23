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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 14
Chapter 9, Problem 14

What is the total number of nodes in the ψ\(\psi\)3 and ψ\(\psi\)4 MOs of 1,3-butadiene?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of molecular orbitals (MOs) in conjugated systems: In 1,3-butadiene, the π molecular orbitals are formed by the overlap of four p orbitals from the four sp²-hybridized carbon atoms. These MOs are labeled as ψ₁, ψ₂, ψ₃, and ψ₄, where ψ₁ is the lowest energy orbital and ψ₄ is the highest energy orbital.
Recall the relationship between nodes and molecular orbitals: The number of nodes in a molecular orbital increases with its energy level. Specifically, the number of nodes in a π molecular orbital is equal to (n - 1), where n is the index of the molecular orbital (e.g., ψ₁ has 0 nodes, ψ₂ has 1 node, etc.).
Determine the number of nodes in the c₃ (ψ₃) molecular orbital: Using the formula (n - 1), where n = 3 for ψ₃, calculate the number of nodes in this orbital.
Determine the number of nodes in the c₄ (ψ₄) molecular orbital: Similarly, using the formula (n - 1), where n = 4 for ψ₄, calculate the number of nodes in this orbital.
Add the total number of nodes: Sum the number of nodes in ψ₃ and ψ₄ to find the total number of nodes in the c₃ and c₄ molecular orbitals of 1,3-butadiene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Orbitals (MOs)

Molecular orbitals are formed by the combination of atomic orbitals when atoms bond together. In the case of 1,3-butadiene, the MOs are crucial for understanding the distribution of electrons in the molecule. Each MO can hold a maximum of two electrons and can be classified as bonding, antibonding, or non-bonding based on their energy levels and stability.
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Nodes in Molecular Orbitals

Nodes are regions in a molecular orbital where the probability of finding an electron is zero. The number of nodes in an MO is related to its energy level; higher energy MOs have more nodes. For example, the number of nodes can be calculated using the formula: number of nodes = n - 1, where n is the principal quantum number of the MO.
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1,3-Butadiene Structure

1,3-Butadiene is a conjugated diene with the formula C4H6, consisting of four carbon atoms connected by alternating double bonds. Its structure allows for the formation of π molecular orbitals that are delocalized over the entire molecule. Understanding its structure is essential for determining the characteristics of its molecular orbitals, including the total number of nodes in the c3 and c4 MOs.
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MO of 1,3-butadiene
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Answer the following questions for the MOs of 1,3-butadiene:

a. Which are π\(\pi\) bonding MOs, and which are π\(\pi\)* antibonding MOs?

b. Which MOs are symmetric, and which are antisymmetric?

c. Which MO is the HOMO and which is the LUMO in the ground state?

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Textbook Question

a. Draw resonance contributors for the following species. Do not include structures that are so unstable that their contributions to the resonance hybrid would be negligible. Indicate which are major contributors and which are minor contributors to the resonance hybrid.

b. Do any of the species have resonance contributors that all contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?

11.

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Textbook Question

Answer the following questions for the MOs of 1,3-butadiene:

d. Which MO is the HOMO and which is the LUMO in the excited state?

e. What is the relationship between the HOMO and the LUMO and symmetric and antisymmetric orbitals?

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Textbook Question

Which member of each pair is the stronger base?

a. ethylamine or aniline

b. ethylamine or ethoxide ion

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Textbook Question

Which has the greater delocalization energy?

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Textbook Question

Name the following dienes and rank them from most stable to least stable.

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