Answer the following questions for the MOs of 1,3-butadiene:
a. Which are bonding MOs, and which are * antibonding MOs?
b. Which MOs are symmetric, and which are antisymmetric?
c. Which MO is the HOMO and which is the LUMO in the ground state?
Answer the following questions for the MOs of 1,3-butadiene:
a. Which are bonding MOs, and which are * antibonding MOs?
b. Which MOs are symmetric, and which are antisymmetric?
c. Which MO is the HOMO and which is the LUMO in the ground state?
a. Draw resonance contributors for the following species. Do not include structures that are so unstable that their contributions to the resonance hybrid would be negligible. Indicate which are major contributors and which are minor contributors to the resonance hybrid.
b. Do any of the species have resonance contributors that all contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?
11.
Answer the following questions for the MOs of 1,3-butadiene:
d. Which MO is the HOMO and which is the LUMO in the excited state?
e. What is the relationship between the HOMO and the LUMO and symmetric and antisymmetric orbitals?
Which member of each pair is the stronger base?
a. ethylamine or aniline
b. ethylamine or ethoxide ion
Which has the greater delocalization energy?
Name the following dienes and rank them from most stable to least stable.