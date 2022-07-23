Textbook Question
Which of the following has delocalized electrons?
g.
h.
i.
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Which of the following has delocalized electrons?
g.
h.
i.
Are the following pairs of structures resonance contributors or different compounds?
d.
e.
a. Draw resonance contributors for the following species, showing all the lone pairs:
b. For each species, indicate the most stable resonance contributor.
3. NO2-
Which of the following has delocalized electrons?
j.
k.
l.
Draw resonance contributors for the following ions:
d.
Draw all the products of the following reaction: