Textbook Question
Draw the resonance contributors of the cyclooctatrienyl dianion.
a. Which of the resonance contributors is the least stable?
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Draw the resonance contributors of the cyclooctatrienyl dianion.
a. Which of the resonance contributors is the least stable?
The experiment shown next and discussed in Section 8.13 shows that the proximity of the chloride ion to C-2 in the transition state causes the 1,2-addition product to form more rapidly than the 1,4-addition product.
a. Why was it important for the investigators to know that the preceding reaction was being carried out under kinetic control?
Identify the product of the following reaction.