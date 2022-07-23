Identify the product of the following reaction.

Draw the resonance contributors of the cyclooctatrienyl dianion.
a. Which of the resonance contributors is the least stable?
Draw the resonance contributors of the cyclooctatrienyl dianion.
a. Which of the resonance contributors is the least stable?
The experiment shown next and discussed in Section 8.13 shows that the proximity of the chloride ion to C-2 in the transition state causes the 1,2-addition product to form more rapidly than the 1,4-addition product.
a. Why was it important for the investigators to know that the preceding reaction was being carried out under kinetic control?
In 1935, J. Bredt, a German chemist, proposed that a bicycloalkene could not have a double bond at a bridgehead carbon unless one of the rings contains at least eight carbons. This is known as Bredt's rule. Explain why there cannot be a double bond at this position.
Draw the resonance contributors of the cyclooctatrienyl dianion.
b. Which of the resonance contributors makes the smallest contribution to the hybrid?
While attempting to recrystallize maleic anhydride, a student dissolved it in freshly distilled cyclopentadiene rather than in freshly distilled cyclopentane. Was her recrystallization successful?