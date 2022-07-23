Draw the resonance contributors of the cyclooctatrienyl dianion.
a. Which of the resonance contributors is the least stable?
Draw the resonance contributors of the cyclooctatrienyl dianion.
a. Which of the resonance contributors is the least stable?
Identify the product of the following reaction.
In 1935, J. Bredt, a German chemist, proposed that a bicycloalkene could not have a double bond at a bridgehead carbon unless one of the rings contains at least eight carbons. This is known as Bredt's rule. Explain why there cannot be a double bond at this position.
Draw the resonance contributors of the cyclooctatrienyl dianion.
b. Which of the resonance contributors makes the smallest contribution to the hybrid?
While attempting to recrystallize maleic anhydride, a student dissolved it in freshly distilled cyclopentadiene rather than in freshly distilled cyclopentane. Was her recrystallization successful?
On a single graph, draw the reaction coordinate diagram for the addition of one equivalent of HBr to 2-methyl-1,3-pentadiene and for the addition of one equivalent of HBr to 2-methyl-1,4-pentadiene. Which reaction is faster?