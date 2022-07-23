Influence of Heteroatoms on Charge Distribution

The presence of heteroatoms, like nitrogen in pyridine, alters the electron density and charge distribution within a molecule. Heteroatoms can withdraw electron density due to their electronegativity, leading to regions of positive charge. This effect can be observed in electrostatic potential maps, where the center of pyridine may show less red (indicating lower electron density) compared to benzene, which lacks such heteroatoms.