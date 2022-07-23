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Ch. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of Benzene
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 8 - Delocalized Electrons: Their Effect on Stability, pKa, and the Products of a Reaction • Aromaticity and Electronic Effects: An Introduction to the Reactions of BenzeneProblem 60c
Chapter 9, Problem 60c

Refer to the electrostatic potential maps <IMAGE> to answer the following questions:
c. Why is the center of the electrostatic potential map of benzene more red than the center of the electrostatic potential map of pyridine?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of electrostatic potential maps. These maps represent the distribution of electron density in a molecule, where red regions indicate areas of high electron density (negative potential) and blue regions indicate areas of low electron density (positive potential).
Step 2: Analyze the structure of benzene and pyridine. Benzene is an aromatic hydrocarbon with a delocalized π-electron system, while pyridine is an aromatic heterocycle containing a nitrogen atom in the ring.
Step 3: Consider the effect of the nitrogen atom in pyridine. The nitrogen atom is more electronegative than carbon, and it pulls electron density toward itself, reducing the electron density in the center of the ring compared to benzene.
Step 4: Relate the electrostatic potential map colors to electron density. In benzene, the delocalized π-electrons contribute to a higher electron density in the center of the ring, making it appear more red. In pyridine, the nitrogen atom's electronegativity reduces the electron density in the center, making it less red.
Step 5: Conclude that the center of the electrostatic potential map of benzene is more red than pyridine because benzene has a uniformly delocalized π-electron system, while pyridine's nitrogen atom withdraws electron density, reducing the negative potential in the center.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrostatic Potential Maps

Electrostatic potential maps visually represent the distribution of electron density within a molecule. Areas of high electron density appear in red, indicating regions of negative charge, while blue areas indicate positive charge. These maps help in understanding molecular interactions, reactivity, and the overall charge distribution, which is crucial for comparing different compounds like benzene and pyridine.
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Aromaticity and Electron Delocalization

Aromatic compounds, such as benzene, exhibit unique stability due to electron delocalization across a cyclic structure. This delocalization leads to a more uniform distribution of electron density, affecting the electrostatic potential map. In contrast, pyridine, while also aromatic, has a nitrogen atom that influences electron distribution, resulting in different charge characteristics compared to benzene.
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Influence of Heteroatoms on Charge Distribution

The presence of heteroatoms, like nitrogen in pyridine, alters the electron density and charge distribution within a molecule. Heteroatoms can withdraw electron density due to their electronegativity, leading to regions of positive charge. This effect can be observed in electrostatic potential maps, where the center of pyridine may show less red (indicating lower electron density) compared to benzene, which lacks such heteroatoms.
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