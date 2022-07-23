Step 2: Determine the hybridization of the nitrogen atoms in each structure. In quinoline, the nitrogen atom is sp2 hybridized because it is part of an aromatic system. In indole, the nitrogen atom is sp2 hybridized as it is part of the aromatic pyrrole ring. In imidazole, one nitrogen is sp2 hybridized (part of the aromatic system), and the other nitrogen is sp2 hybridized but has a lone pair not involved in aromaticity.