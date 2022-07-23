Textbook Question
The A ring of cortisone (a steroid) is formed by a Diels–Alder reaction using the two reactants shown here. What is the product of this reaction?
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The A ring of cortisone (a steroid) is formed by a Diels–Alder reaction using the two reactants shown here. What is the product of this reaction?
The C ring of estrone (a steroid) is formed by a Diels–Alder reaction using the two reactants shown here. What is the product of this reaction?
Rank the following carbocations from most stable to least stable:
Rank the indicated hydrogen in the following compounds from most acidic to least acidic:
Answer the following questions for the molecular orbitals (MOs) of 1,3,5,7-octatetraene:
a. How many MOs does the compound have?
Purine is a heterocyclic compound with four nitrogen atoms.
a. Which nitrogen is most apt to be protonated?
b. Which nitrogen is least apt to be protonated?