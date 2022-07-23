Textbook Question
Which member of each pair is a better nucleophile in methanol?
e. I− or Br−
f. Cl− or Br−
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Which member of each pair is a better nucleophile in methanol?
e. I− or Br−
f. Cl− or Br−
What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?
a.
b.
Which member in each pair in [PROBLEM 9-68] is a better leaving group?
c. H2O or H2S
d. HO− or HS−
What product is formed when 1-bromopropane reacts with each of the following nucleophiles?
c. CH3S−
Which member in each pair in [PROBLEM 9-68] is a better leaving group?
e. I− or Br−
f. Cl− or Br−
What product is formed when 1-bromopropane reacts with each of the following nucleophiles?
d. HS−