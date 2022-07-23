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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 68e,f
Chapter 10, Problem 68e,f

Which member of each pair is a better nucleophile in methanol?
e. I or Br
f. Cl or Br

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of nucleophilicity. Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a species to donate a pair of electrons to an electrophile. It depends on factors such as charge, electronegativity, solvent effects, and the size of the nucleophile.
Step 2: Consider the solvent. Methanol is a polar protic solvent, meaning it can form hydrogen bonds with nucleophiles. In polar protic solvents, larger, less electronegative ions are better nucleophiles because they are less tightly solvated and can more easily donate their electrons.
Step 3: Compare I⁻ and Br⁻. Iodide (I⁻) is larger and less electronegative than bromide (Br⁻). In a polar protic solvent like methanol, I⁻ is less solvated than Br⁻, making it a better nucleophile.
Step 4: Compare Cl⁻ and Br⁻. Chloride (Cl⁻) is smaller and more electronegative than bromide (Br⁻). In a polar protic solvent like methanol, Br⁻ is less solvated than Cl⁻, making Br⁻ a better nucleophile.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. In methanol, I⁻ is a better nucleophile than Br⁻, and Br⁻ is a better nucleophile than Cl⁻. This trend is due to the effects of solvation in a polar protic solvent.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilicity

Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a species to donate an electron pair to an electrophile, forming a chemical bond. It is influenced by factors such as charge, electronegativity, and solvent effects. In polar protic solvents like methanol, nucleophiles are often stabilized by solvation, which can affect their reactivity.
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Solvent Effects

The solvent can significantly impact nucleophilicity, especially in polar protic solvents like methanol. In such solvents, nucleophiles with larger, more polarizable anions are often better nucleophiles because they are less solvated compared to smaller, more electronegative anions. This solvation effect can hinder the reactivity of nucleophiles.
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Comparative Nucleophilicity

Comparative nucleophilicity involves evaluating the reactivity of different nucleophiles in a given solvent. For example, in the pairs I− vs. Br− and Cl− vs. Br−, the larger size and lower electronegativity of I− make it a better nucleophile than Br− in methanol, while Br− is generally a better nucleophile than Cl− due to similar considerations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each of the following target molecules, design a multistep synthesis to show how it can be prepared from the given starting material:

d.

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Textbook Question

Which member in each pair in [PROBLEM 9-68] is a better leaving group?

a. H2O or HO

b. NH3 or H2O

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Textbook Question

Which member in each pair in [PROBLEM 9-68] is a better leaving group?

c. H2O or H2S

d. HO or HS

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Textbook Question

What product is formed when 1-bromopropane reacts with each of the following nucleophiles?

c. CH3S

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Textbook Question

Which member in each pair in [PROBLEM 9-68] is a better leaving group?

e. I or Br

f. Cl or Br

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Textbook Question

What product is formed when 1-bromopropane reacts with each of the following nucleophiles?

d. HS

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