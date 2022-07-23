Which member of each pair is a better nucleophile in methanol?

Comparative Nucleophilicity

Comparative nucleophilicity involves evaluating the reactivity of different nucleophiles in a given solvent. For example, in the pairs I− vs. Br− and Cl− vs. Br−, the larger size and lower electronegativity of I− make it a better nucleophile than Br− in methanol, while Br− is generally a better nucleophile than Cl− due to similar considerations.