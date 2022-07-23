For the alkynes shows here, show the product(s) expected to form when treated under the following conditions: (vii) 1. BH3 2. H2O2, NaOH. If you expect two products, show both.
(c)
For the alkynes shows here, show the product(s) expected to form when treated under the following conditions: (vii) 1. BH3 2. H2O2, NaOH. If you expect two products, show both.
(c)
For the alkynes shows here, show the product(s) expected to form when treated under the following conditions: (i) H2 , Pd/C; If you expect two products, show both.
(c)
For the alkynes shows here, show the product(s) expected to form when treated under the following conditions: (viii) Cl2 (1 equiv.). If you expect two products, show both.
(c)
To which carbon would you expect an electrophile to add (1, 3, or 4)? Explain your answer.
For the alkynes shows here, show the product(s) expected to form when treated under the following conditions: (iv) HBr (1 equiv.). If you expect two products, show both.
(c)
For the alkynes shows here, show the product(s) expected to form when treated under the following conditions: (ix) Br2 (2 equiv.). If you expect two products, show both.
(c)