Sterics and Electronic Effects
Steric and electronic effects play a significant role in the reactivity of alkenes and alkynes. The steric hindrance around the double or triple bond can affect how easily electrophiles approach and react with the substrate. Additionally, the electronic effects, such as the inductive effect from substituents, can influence the electron density at the reactive site, further affecting the reactivity of alkenes versus alkynes in reactions with different electrophiles like HBr and Br₂.