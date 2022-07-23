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Ch. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox ReactionsProblem 50
Chapter 9, Problem 50

In Section 10.8.1, you learned that alkenes react more quickly with electrophiles than do the corresponding alkynes (kalkene/kalkyne > 1). Explain why there is a greater disparity in the alkene versus alkyne reactivity in the addition of HBr as compared to the addition of Br2 [The rate data are not real, but are meant to illustrate a real trend.]

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Step 1: Analyze the provided image. The left side shows the relative rates of reaction for alkenes and alkynes with HBr, where the alkene reacts 100 times faster than the alkyne (kalkene/kalkyne = 100). The right side shows the relative rates of reaction for alkenes and alkynes with Br₂, where the alkene reacts 10 times faster than the alkyne (kalkene/kalkyne = 10).
Step 2: Recall the mechanism of addition reactions. In the case of HBr addition, the reaction proceeds via the formation of a carbocation intermediate. Alkenes form more stable carbocations due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects, whereas alkynes form less stable carbocations because the sp-hybridized carbon in alkynes is less able to stabilize positive charge.
Step 3: Compare the Br₂ addition mechanism. This reaction proceeds via a cyclic bromonium ion intermediate rather than a carbocation. The disparity in reactivity between alkenes and alkynes is smaller because the bromonium ion formation is less sensitive to the hybridization of the carbon atoms involved.
Step 4: Explain the greater disparity in HBr addition. The stability of the carbocation intermediate in HBr addition is the key factor that makes alkenes react much faster than alkynes. In contrast, the Br₂ addition mechanism does not involve carbocation formation, so the difference in reactivity is less pronounced.
Step 5: Conclude that the difference in reactivity trends is due to the nature of the intermediates formed during the reaction. HBr addition is highly dependent on carbocation stability, favoring alkenes, while Br₂ addition involves a bromonium ion intermediate, which reduces the disparity in reactivity between alkenes and alkynes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilic Addition Reactions

Electrophilic addition reactions involve the addition of electrophiles to nucleophilic sites in alkenes and alkynes. Alkenes, with their π bonds, are more reactive towards electrophiles due to the availability of electron density. This reactivity is influenced by the stability of the resulting carbocation intermediates formed during the reaction, which can differ significantly between alkenes and alkynes.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a crucial factor in determining the rate of electrophilic addition reactions. Alkenes typically form more stable carbocations than alkynes due to the presence of more substituents that can stabilize the positive charge. This increased stability leads to faster reaction rates for alkenes when reacting with electrophiles like HBr, compared to alkynes, which form less stable carbocations.
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Sterics and Electronic Effects

Steric and electronic effects play a significant role in the reactivity of alkenes and alkynes. The steric hindrance around the double or triple bond can affect how easily electrophiles approach and react with the substrate. Additionally, the electronic effects, such as the inductive effect from substituents, can influence the electron density at the reactive site, further affecting the reactivity of alkenes versus alkynes in reactions with different electrophiles like HBr and Br₂.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The addition of H―X to alkynes has been shown to occur predominately via anti addition:

Two chemists disagreed on whether or not anti addition would happen on terminal alkynes as well. Suggest an experiment through which you could resolve this dispute.

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Textbook Question

The synthesis of five-membered lactones (cyclic esters) has been accomplished using the electrophilic addition of I―Cl to an alkyne. Suggest a mechanism for this cyclization reaction. (Structure modification of Yao, T.; Larock, R.C. J. Org. Chem. 2005, 70, 1432–1437.)

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Textbook Question

Synthesize the following molecules beginning with only organic molecules containing three carbons or fewer.

(g)

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Textbook Question

Synthesize the following molecules beginning with only organic molecules containing three carbons or fewer.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Synthesize the following molecules beginning with only organic molecules containing three carbons or fewer.

(f)

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Textbook Question

Trans addition is heavily favored for the addition of Br₂ and Cl₂ to alkynes. With chlorination, however, more of the syn addition product is formed. Rationalize this fact in light of your answer to Assessments 10.50 and 10.51.

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