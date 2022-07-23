Name the following alkynes according to the IUPAC rules of nomenclature.
(d)
Name the following alkynes according to the IUPAC rules of nomenclature.
(d)
Beginning with the molecules on the left of each chemical equation, synthesize the molecules shown. While there can be multiple ways of doing each synthesis, the minimum number of steps necessary is indicated over each reaction arrow.
(c)
Beginning with the molecules on the left of each chemical equation, synthesize the molecules shown. While there can be multiple ways of doing each synthesis, the minimum number of steps necessary is indicated over each reaction arrow.
(b)
To which carbon would you expect an electrophile to add (1, 3, or 4)? Explain your answer.
Name the following alkynes according to the IUPAC rules of nomenclature.
(b)
Draw the molecular orbital picture of pent-1-en-3-yne.