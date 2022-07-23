Numbering and Substituents

In IUPAC nomenclature, the carbon chain must be numbered to ensure that the triple bond receives the lowest possible number. Additionally, if there are substituents (branches or functional groups) attached to the main chain, they must be named and their positions indicated in the compound's name. This involves using prefixes like 'ethyl-' or 'methyl-' and specifying their locations in relation to the main chain, which is vital for a complete and correct name.