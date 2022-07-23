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Ch. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox ReactionsProblem 42c
Chapter 9, Problem 42c

Name the following alkynes according to the IUPAC rules of nomenclature.
(c) Structural formula of an alkyne with multiple bonds, illustrating R and S configuration for nomenclature practice.

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1
Identify the longest continuous carbon chain that includes the triple bond. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its name will be based on the number of carbons in the chain, using the suffix '-yne' to indicate the presence of a triple bond.
Number the parent chain starting from the end closest to the triple bond. This ensures that the triple bond gets the lowest possible locant (position number).
Determine the position of the triple bond within the parent chain. Use the number of the first carbon in the triple bond to indicate its position, and include this number in the name before the '-yne' suffix.
Identify and name any substituents (alkyl groups or other functional groups) attached to the parent chain. Assign each substituent a locant based on its position on the parent chain, ensuring the lowest possible numbers are used.
Combine the names of the substituents (in alphabetical order) with the parent chain name. Use hyphens to separate numbers from words and commas to separate multiple numbers. Ensure the final name follows IUPAC conventions, including proper punctuation and formatting.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkynes

Alkynes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon triple bond. They are unsaturated compounds, which means they have fewer hydrogen atoms than alkanes with the same number of carbon atoms. The general formula for alkynes is CnH2n-2, where n is the number of carbon atoms. Understanding the structure and properties of alkynes is essential for proper nomenclature.
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Alkyne Hydration

IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. For alkynes, the naming convention involves identifying the longest carbon chain containing the triple bond, numbering the chain to give the triple bond the lowest possible number, and using the suffix '-yne' to indicate the presence of the triple bond. Familiarity with these rules is crucial for accurately naming alkynes.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Numbering and Substituents

In IUPAC nomenclature, the carbon chain must be numbered to ensure that the triple bond receives the lowest possible number. Additionally, if there are substituents (branches or functional groups) attached to the main chain, they must be named and their positions indicated in the compound's name. This involves using prefixes like 'ethyl-' or 'methyl-' and specifying their locations in relation to the main chain, which is vital for a complete and correct name.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the following alkynes according to the IUPAC rules of nomenclature.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Beginning with the molecules on the left of each chemical equation, synthesize the molecules shown. While there can be multiple ways of doing each synthesis, the minimum number of steps necessary is indicated over each reaction arrow.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Beginning with the molecules on the left of each chemical equation, synthesize the molecules shown. While there can be multiple ways of doing each synthesis, the minimum number of steps necessary is indicated over each reaction arrow.

(b)

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Textbook Question

To which carbon would you expect an electrophile to add (1, 3, or 4)? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

Name the following alkynes according to the IUPAC rules of nomenclature.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Draw the molecular orbital picture of pent-1-en-3-yne.

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