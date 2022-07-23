Name the following alkynes according to the IUPAC rules of nomenclature.
(d)
Name the following alkynes according to the IUPAC rules of nomenclature.
(d)
Beginning with the molecules on the left of each chemical equation, synthesize the molecules shown. While there can be multiple ways of doing each synthesis, the minimum number of steps necessary is indicated over each reaction arrow.
(a)
Name the following alkynes according to the IUPAC rules of nomenclature.
(c)
Beginning with the molecules on the left of each chemical equation, synthesize the molecules shown. While there can be multiple ways of doing each synthesis, the minimum number of steps necessary is indicated over each reaction arrow.
(b)
When doing synthesis, you will often find yourself repeating the same series of steps. To see this in action, synthesize the following aldehydes beginning with an organic molecule containing three carbons or fewer.
(d)
Name the following alkynes according to the IUPAC rules of nomenclature.
(b)