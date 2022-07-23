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Ch. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox ReactionsProblem 25a
Chapter 9, Problem 25a

Predict the product of the following alkyne reductions.
(a)

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Step 1: Identify the type of reduction being performed on the alkyne. Common reduction methods include catalytic hydrogenation, Lindlar's catalyst, and dissolving metal reduction. Each method leads to different products.
Step 2: If the reduction is catalytic hydrogenation (using H₂ and a metal catalyst like Pt, Pd, or Ni), the alkyne will be fully reduced to an alkane. This involves the addition of two equivalents of H₂ across the triple bond.
Step 3: If the reduction is performed using Lindlar's catalyst (H₂ with a poisoned catalyst like Pd/CaCO₃), the alkyne will be partially reduced to a cis-alkene. This method selectively adds one equivalent of H₂ to the triple bond, stopping at the alkene stage.
Step 4: If the reduction is a dissolving metal reduction (using Na or Li in liquid NH₃), the alkyne will be partially reduced to a trans-alkene. This method involves electron transfer and protonation steps, leading to the anti-addition of hydrogen atoms.
Step 5: Based on the specific reduction method provided in the problem, predict the product by applying the appropriate mechanism and stereochemistry (cis or trans for alkenes, or fully saturated for alkanes).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkynes

Alkynes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon triple bond. They are unsaturated compounds and are generally more reactive than alkenes and alkanes due to the presence of the triple bond. Understanding the structure and reactivity of alkynes is crucial for predicting the products of their chemical reactions, including reductions.
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Reduction Reactions

Reduction reactions involve the gain of electrons or hydrogen, or the loss of oxygen, resulting in a decrease in oxidation state. In organic chemistry, reducing agents such as hydrogen gas (H2) in the presence of a catalyst or metal hydrides can convert alkynes to alkenes or alkanes. Recognizing the type of reduction and the conditions used is essential for predicting the final product.
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Stereochemistry of Products

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical properties. When reducing alkynes, the stereochemistry of the resulting alkenes can vary, leading to different isomers. Understanding stereochemical outcomes is important for accurately predicting the products of alkyne reductions, especially when considering cis/trans configurations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following alkyne reductions.

(c)

1297
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Textbook Question

Suggest alkynes that might be used to make the following trans-alkenes.

(a)

1158
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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following hydrogenation reactions run with a poisoned catalyst.

(c)

1232
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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following alkyne reductions.

(b)

1225
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Textbook Question

Hydrogenation of which alkynes would produce the following cis-alkenes?

(c)

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Textbook Question

Hydrogenation of which alkynes would produce the following cis-alkenes?

(b)

1038
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