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Ch. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox ReactionsProblem 26a
Chapter 9, Problem 26a

Suggest alkynes that might be used to make the following trans-alkenes.
(a) Chemical reaction diagram showing sodium and liquid ammonia converting a compound into a trans-alkene at -33°C.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The goal is to identify alkynes that can be used to synthesize trans-alkenes. This typically involves a reduction reaction where an alkyne is selectively reduced to a trans-alkene using reagents like sodium in liquid ammonia (Na/NH₃).
Step 2: Recall the mechanism of alkyne reduction to trans-alkenes. Sodium in liquid ammonia reduces alkynes by donating electrons, forming a radical intermediate, which then undergoes protonation to yield a trans-alkene. This reaction is stereoselective, favoring the trans configuration.
Step 3: Analyze the structure of the desired trans-alkene. Identify the carbon chain length and the position of the double bond in the trans-alkene. This will help determine the structure of the starting alkyne.
Step 4: Suggest possible alkynes. For example, if the trans-alkene has a double bond between C2 and C3, the corresponding alkyne would be an alkyne with a triple bond between C2 and C3. Use the general formula for alkynes, R-C≡C-R', where R and R' are substituents or hydrogen atoms.
Step 5: Verify the suitability of the suggested alkyne. Ensure that the alkyne can undergo reduction using Na/NH₃ to yield the desired trans-alkene. Consider steric and electronic factors that might influence the reaction outcome.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkynes

Alkynes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon triple bond. They are unsaturated compounds and are represented by the general formula CnH2n-2. Alkynes can undergo various reactions, including addition reactions, which are crucial for synthesizing other organic compounds, such as alkenes.
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Trans-Alkenes

Trans-alkenes are a type of alkene where the substituents on the double bond are on opposite sides, leading to a more stable configuration due to reduced steric strain. The geometric isomerism in alkenes is significant in organic chemistry, as it affects the physical and chemical properties of the compounds.
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Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of atoms or groups from a molecule, resulting in the formation of a double bond. In the context of synthesizing trans-alkenes from alkynes, a common method is the partial hydrogenation of alkynes or the elimination of a leaving group from a precursor compound, which can yield the desired trans configuration.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following alkyne reductions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following alkyne reductions.

(a)

1220
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Textbook Question

Suggest alkynes that might be used to make the following trans-alkenes.

(c)

968
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Textbook Question

Suggest alkynes that might be used to make the following trans-alkenes.

(b)

989
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Textbook Question

The following deprotonation step occurs during the trans reduction of an alkyne. Calculate Keq for this reaction.

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following alkyne reductions.

(b)

1225
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