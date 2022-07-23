Show the products of the following acetylide alkylation reactions. [Make sure your product has the correct number of carbons.]
(c)
Show the products of the following acetylide alkylation reactions. [Make sure your product has the correct number of carbons.]
(c)
Show the products of the following acetylide alkylation reactions. [Make sure your product has the correct number of carbons.]
(a)
Suggest a method for synthesizing the following alkynes using an alkyne and an alkyl halide. [There are two correct answers for each product.]
(c)
Show the products of the following acetylide alkylation reactions. [Make sure your product has the correct number of carbons.]
(b)
Suggest a method for synthesizing the following alkynes using an alkyne and an alkyl halide. [There are two correct answers for each product.]
(a)
Complete the following synthesis by providing the necessary reagents.