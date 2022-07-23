Synthesize the following molecules beginning with only organic molecules containing three carbons or fewer.
(b)
Synthesize the following molecules beginning with only organic molecules containing three carbons or fewer.
(b)
Show the products of the following acetylide alkylation reactions. [Make sure your product has the correct number of carbons.]
(d)
Beginning with the molecules on the left, provide a synthesis of the molecule on the right. The ideal number of steps is indicated over the reaction arrow, although there may be alternate routes worth considering.
(b)
Suggest a method for synthesizing the following alkynes using an alkyne and an alkyl halide. [There are two correct answers for each product.]
(a)
Complete the following synthesis by providing the necessary reagents.
Beginning with the molecules on the left, provide a synthesis of the molecule on the right. The ideal number of steps is indicated over the reaction arrow, although there may be alternate routes worth considering.
(a)