The following ethers are ranked according to their ability to form explosive peroxides. Explain this ranking based on your knowledge of the reaction mechanism.
If a small amount of a moderately nonpolar poisonous compound was added to a pond, why would it be safer to drink the water than it would be to eat the fish that live there?
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Key Concepts
Polarity and Solubility
Bioaccumulation
Food Chain and Biomagnification
Tributyltin hydride (Bu3SnH) is often used as a 'radical carrier' in radical reactions. Which bond would you expect to be weaker, Sn–H or C–H? How might this relate to radical stability? Explain your answer.
Haloalkanes can be reduced to alkanes using radical reactions involving Bu₃SnH and a catalytic amount of AIBN. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction. [Pay close attention to the bonds formed and broken in developing your mechanism.]
The solvent tetrahydrofuran (THF) is often sold with a small amount of BHT added. Provide a mechanism that explains why this might be so.
Other molecules can be used as initiators in radical reactions. One such molecule is 2, 2'-azobisisobutyronitrile (AIBN). Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of the following radical species. What are the driving forces of this reaction?
One danger associated with storing ether solvents is their tendency to form explosive peroxides when exposed to oxygen. Suggest a mechanism by which the hydroperoxide might form. You can assume the presence of X• to start the reaction.