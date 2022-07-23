Free Radical Mechanism

The free radical mechanism involves the formation and reaction of free radicals, which are highly reactive species with unpaired electrons. In the presence of heat or light, THF can undergo autoxidation, leading to the generation of free radicals that can further react with the solvent, causing degradation. Understanding this mechanism is vital for explaining why BHT is added to THF, as it acts to stabilize the solvent by neutralizing these reactive intermediates.