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Ch. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical ReactionsProblem 58
Chapter 10, Problem 58

Tributyltin hydride (Bu3SnH) is often used as a 'radical carrier' in radical reactions. Which bond would you expect to be weaker, Sn–H or C–H? How might this relate to radical stability? Explain your answer.

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1
Identify the bonds in question: Sn–H in tributyltin hydride (Bu₃SnH) and C–H in a typical alkane. The image shows the structures of these compounds, highlighting the Sn–H and C–H bonds.
Understand bond strength: Bond strength is related to the bond dissociation energy (BDE). Generally, bonds involving heavier atoms like tin (Sn) tend to be weaker than those involving lighter atoms like carbon (C). This is due to the larger atomic size and lower electronegativity of tin compared to carbon.
Consider radical stability: In radical reactions, the stability of the radical formed after bond cleavage is crucial. A weaker bond is more likely to break, forming a radical. The Sn–H bond is weaker, making it more prone to homolytic cleavage, thus forming a tin radical.
Relate bond strength to radical stability: The stability of the radical formed is influenced by the atom's ability to stabilize the unpaired electron. Tin radicals are relatively stable due to the ability of tin to delocalize the unpaired electron over its larger atomic orbitals.
Conclude the relationship: The weaker Sn–H bond in Bu₃SnH facilitates the formation of radicals, making it an effective radical carrier. This is because the tin radical formed is stable, allowing it to participate in further radical reactions efficiently.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bond Strength

Bond strength refers to the energy required to break a bond between two atoms. In the context of Sn–H versus C–H bonds, Sn–H bonds are generally weaker due to the larger atomic size and lower electronegativity of tin compared to carbon, making it easier to break and form radicals.
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Single bonds, double bonds, and triple bonds.

Radical Stability

Radical stability is influenced by the ability of a radical to delocalize its unpaired electron. Radicals formed from weaker bonds, like Sn–H, are often more stable because the unpaired electron can be better accommodated by the larger atomic orbitals of tin, reducing the energy of the radical species.
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The radical stability trend.

Radical Reactions

Radical reactions involve species with unpaired electrons and are initiated by breaking weak bonds. Tributyltin hydride (Bu₃SnH) acts as a radical carrier, facilitating the generation of radicals due to its weak Sn–H bond, which is crucial for initiating and propagating radical chain reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Haloalkanes can be reduced to alkanes using radical reactions involving Bu₃SnH and a catalytic amount of AIBN. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction. [Pay close attention to the bonds formed and broken in developing your mechanism.]

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Textbook Question

The solvent tetrahydrofuran (THF) is often sold with a small amount of BHT added. Provide a mechanism that explains why this might be so.

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Textbook Question

If a small amount of a moderately nonpolar poisonous compound was added to a pond, why would it be safer to drink the water than it would be to eat the fish that live there?

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Textbook Question

Cyclizations can be carried out under radical conditions involving Bu₃SnH and a catalytic amount of AIBN. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction. [Pay close attention to the bonds formed and broken in developing your mechanism. It may be helpful to number the carbons.]

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Textbook Question

Other molecules can be used as initiators in radical reactions. One such molecule is 2, 2'-azobisisobutyronitrile (AIBN). Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of the following radical species. What are the driving forces of this reaction?

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Textbook Question

A halogenation intended to make compound A formed B instead.

(a) Suggest a mechanism for the intended formation of A.

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