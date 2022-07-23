Haloalkanes can be reduced to alkanes using radical reactions involving Bu₃SnH and a catalytic amount of AIBN. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction. [Pay close attention to the bonds formed and broken in developing your mechanism.]
Tributyltin hydride (Bu3SnH) is often used as a 'radical carrier' in radical reactions. Which bond would you expect to be weaker, Sn–H or C–H? How might this relate to radical stability? Explain your answer.
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Key Concepts
Bond Strength
Radical Stability
Radical Reactions
The solvent tetrahydrofuran (THF) is often sold with a small amount of BHT added. Provide a mechanism that explains why this might be so.
If a small amount of a moderately nonpolar poisonous compound was added to a pond, why would it be safer to drink the water than it would be to eat the fish that live there?
Cyclizations can be carried out under radical conditions involving Bu₃SnH and a catalytic amount of AIBN. Suggest a mechanism for this reaction. [Pay close attention to the bonds formed and broken in developing your mechanism. It may be helpful to number the carbons.]
Other molecules can be used as initiators in radical reactions. One such molecule is 2, 2'-azobisisobutyronitrile (AIBN). Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that rationalizes the formation of the following radical species. What are the driving forces of this reaction?
A halogenation intended to make compound A formed B instead.
(a) Suggest a mechanism for the intended formation of A.