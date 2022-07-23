Predict the major product of the following bromination reactions.

Activating and Deactivating Groups

Substituents on an aromatic ring can be classified as activating or deactivating based on their ability to donate or withdraw electrons. Activating groups, like -OH or -NH2, increase the ring's reactivity towards electrophiles and direct substitution to ortho/para positions. Deactivating groups, such as -NO2, withdraw electrons, making the ring less reactive and often directing substitution to the meta position.