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Ch. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical ReactionsProblem 46c
Chapter 10, Problem 46c

Predict the product of the following alkene addition reactions.
(c) Alkene reacts with HBr and HOOH, showing anti-Markovnikov addition mechanism.

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1
Identify the type of alkene addition reaction. Common types include hydrohalogenation, hydration, halogenation, and hydroboration-oxidation. Each type has a specific mechanism and product outcome.
Determine the regiochemistry of the reaction. For example, in hydrohalogenation, Markovnikov's rule often applies, where the hydrogen atom adds to the less substituted carbon atom of the double bond.
Consider the stereochemistry of the reaction. Some reactions, like halogenation, can lead to anti-addition, where the two new substituents add to opposite sides of the double bond.
Draw the mechanism of the reaction, showing the movement of electrons. This will help visualize how the reactants transform into the products.
Predict the final product by considering both the regiochemistry and stereochemistry. Ensure that the product structure reflects the correct addition pattern and any stereochemical outcomes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkene Addition Reactions

Alkene addition reactions involve the addition of atoms or groups to the carbon-carbon double bond in alkenes, converting them into saturated compounds. Common types include hydrogenation, halogenation, and hydrohalogenation, each following specific mechanisms and regioselectivity rules, such as Markovnikov's rule.
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Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's rule predicts the regiochemistry of electrophilic addition reactions to alkenes, stating that the electrophile will add to the less substituted carbon, while the nucleophile will add to the more substituted carbon. This rule helps determine the major product in reactions like hydrohalogenation, where the halogen attaches to the more substituted carbon.
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Reaction Mechanism

Understanding the reaction mechanism is crucial for predicting the product of alkene addition reactions. It involves the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions, including the formation of intermediates like carbocations, which influence the stability and final structure of the product. Mechanisms help visualize how reactants transform into products.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following alkene addition reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following allylic bromination reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the product of the following alkene addition reactions.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product of the following bromination reactions.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following allylic bromination reactions.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the major product(s) of the following allylic bromination reactions.

(a)

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