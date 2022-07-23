Allylic Halogenation

Allylic halogenation is a reaction where a halogen atom is introduced at the allylic position of an alkene. This position is adjacent to the double bond, and the reaction typically involves the use of N-bromosuccinimide (NBS) in the presence of light or heat to generate radicals. The process is selective for the allylic position due to the stability of the allylic radical intermediate.