The following ethers are ranked according to their ability to form explosive peroxides. Explain this ranking based on your knowledge of the reaction mechanism.
Ch. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical Reactions
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 11 - Properties and Synthesis of Alkyl Halides: Radical ReactionsProblem 52b
Chapter 10, Problem 52b
Provide the mechanism of the radical reactions shown.
(b)
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Identify the type of radical reaction involved. Radical reactions typically include initiation, propagation, and termination steps.
Initiation: Determine the source of radicals. This often involves the homolytic cleavage of a bond, usually facilitated by heat or light, to generate two radicals. Represent this step using curved single-headed arrows to show the movement of a single electron.
Propagation: Identify the steps where radicals react with stable molecules to form new radicals. This usually involves two main steps: the radical reacts with a molecule to form a new radical and a new molecule, and then this new radical reacts further to propagate the chain reaction. Use single-headed arrows to show electron movement.
Termination: Determine how the radicals are removed from the reaction mixture. This can occur when two radicals combine to form a stable molecule, effectively ending the chain reaction. Again, use single-headed arrows to depict the electron pairing.
Draw the complete mechanism, ensuring that all steps are balanced in terms of electron count and that the movement of electrons is clearly indicated with appropriate arrows. Verify that the mechanism is consistent with the principles of radical stability and reactivity.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Radical Formation
Radical formation involves the homolytic cleavage of a covalent bond, resulting in two radicals, each possessing an unpaired electron. This process is typically initiated by heat or light, which provides the energy needed to break the bond. Understanding how radicals are generated is crucial for predicting the behavior and reactivity in radical reactions.
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Radical Polymerization Concept 4
Propagation Steps
Propagation steps in radical reactions involve the radicals reacting with stable molecules to form new radicals, perpetuating the reaction cycle. These steps are essential for the continuation of the radical chain reaction, where the radical species generated in one step react further to produce additional radicals, driving the reaction forward until termination.
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Termination Steps
Termination steps occur when two radical species combine to form a stable, non-radical product, effectively ending the radical chain reaction. This can happen through various pathways, such as radical recombination or disproportionation. Understanding termination is key to controlling radical reactions and preventing unwanted side reactions or polymerization.
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For the following reaction, answer questions (a)–(d).
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For the following reaction, answer questions (a)–(d).
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Provide the mechanism of the radical reactions shown.
(a)
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Textbook Question
One danger associated with storing ether solvents is their tendency to form explosive peroxides when exposed to oxygen. Suggest a mechanism by which the hydroperoxide might form. You can assume the presence of X• to start the reaction.
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