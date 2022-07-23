Textbook Question
(a) How would you convert propene to 2-bromopropane?
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(a) How would you convert propene to 2-bromopropane?
Practice your electron-pushing skills by drawing a mechanism for the following E2 reactions.
(b)
Practice your electron-pushing skills by drawing a mechanism for the following E1 reactions.
(b)
Practice your electron-pushing skills by drawing a mechanism for the following E2 reactions.
(a)
Would you expect the following bases to favor E1 or E2 elimination?
(a)
Practice your electron-pushing skills by drawing a mechanism for the following E1 reactions.
(c)