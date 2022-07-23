Sₙ2 Mechanism

The Sₙ2 (substitution nucleophilic bimolecular) mechanism involves a nucleophile attacking an electrophile simultaneously as the leaving group departs. This concerted process results in the inversion of configuration at the carbon center, making it essential to understand stereochemistry in these reactions. The rate of the reaction depends on both the nucleophile and the substrate, which is why it is classified as bimolecular.