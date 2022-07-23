Sₙ1 Mechanism

The Sₙ1 (substitution nucleophilic unimolecular) mechanism involves a two-step process where the leaving group departs first, forming a carbocation intermediate. This is followed by the nucleophile attacking the carbocation. The rate of the reaction depends only on the concentration of the substrate, making it a unimolecular process. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the behavior of substrates in nucleophilic substitution reactions.