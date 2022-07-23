Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group (like Cl) by a nucleophile (such as H2O). In these reactions, the nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon atom bonded to the leaving group, leading to the formation of a new bond and the departure of the leaving group. Understanding the mechanism, whether it follows an SN1 or SN2 pathway, is crucial for predicting the product.