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Ch. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of Haloalkanes
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 12 - Substitution and Elimination: Reactions of HaloalkanesProblem 3c
Chapter 11, Problem 3c

Which of the following indicated atoms would you expect to be most basic?
(c) Comparison of two molecular structures with arrows indicating acidity levels and a question about basicity.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of basicity. Basicity refers to the ability of an atom to donate a pair of electrons to accept a proton (H⁺). The more readily an atom can donate its lone pair of electrons, the more basic it is.
Step 2: Analyze the electronic environment of the atoms in question. Factors such as electronegativity, resonance, and steric hindrance can influence the availability of the lone pair of electrons for protonation.
Step 3: Compare the electronegativity of the atoms. Less electronegative atoms tend to hold their electrons less tightly, making them more likely to donate their lone pair and thus more basic.
Step 4: Consider resonance effects. If the lone pair of electrons on an atom is delocalized through resonance, it becomes less available for protonation, reducing the basicity of the atom.
Step 5: Evaluate steric hindrance. If an atom is surrounded by bulky groups, it may be less accessible to a proton, which can affect its basicity. Combine all these factors to determine which atom is most basic.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Basicity

Basicity refers to the ability of a substance to accept protons (H+) or donate electron pairs. In organic chemistry, basicity is influenced by the structure of the molecule, including the presence of electronegative atoms and the availability of lone pairs. Stronger bases are typically associated with less electronegative atoms that can stabilize the positive charge after protonation.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons. In the context of basicity, more electronegative atoms tend to hold onto their electrons more tightly, making them less likely to donate electron pairs or accept protons. Understanding the electronegativity of the atoms involved is crucial for predicting which atom will be more basic.
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Resonance Effects

Resonance effects occur when a molecule can be represented by two or more valid Lewis structures, leading to delocalization of electrons. This delocalization can stabilize or destabilize a base. For example, if a lone pair of electrons is involved in resonance, it may be less available for protonation, thus affecting the basicity of the atom in question.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following indicated atoms would you expect to be most basic?

(b)

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Textbook Question

Which of the following indicated atoms would you expect to be most basic?

(a)

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Textbook Question

What is the role of a solvent in a chemical reaction? What happens to the solvent at the end of a reaction?

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Textbook Question

Protonation of which of the following alkenes would be faster?

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Textbook Question

Given that step 1 of the following reaction is rate determining, write the rate law for the overall reaction.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following carbocations would you expect to rearrange?

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