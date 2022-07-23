Textbook Question
Complete the following multistep syntheses using tosylate formation as one of the steps. The optimum number of steps for each synthesis is shown.
(b)
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Complete the following multistep syntheses using tosylate formation as one of the steps. The optimum number of steps for each synthesis is shown.
(b)
Complete the following multistep syntheses using tosylate formation as one of the steps. The optimum number of steps for each synthesis is shown.
(a)
Complete the following multistep syntheses using tosylate formation as one of the steps. The optimum number of steps for each synthesis is shown.
(c)
Using an excess of HCl in the following reaction resulted in a product that was not simply the substitution of chlorine for the hydroxyl group. Predict the identity of the product obtained.
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)