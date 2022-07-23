Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. This reaction is essential for understanding how sulfonyl groups can be introduced into aromatic compounds, as the sulfonyl group acts as an electrophile. Recognizing the conditions and directing effects of substituents on the aromatic ring is vital for predicting the outcome of the reaction.