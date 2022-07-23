Textbook Question
Predict the major product(s) of each of the following reactions.
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Predict the major product(s) of each of the following reactions.
Predict the product of the following sulfonylation reactions.
(d)
Predict the product of the following sulfonylation reactions.
(c)
The sulfur atom in toluene sulfonyl chloride (TsCl) is strongly electrophilic. Why?
Predict the product of the following sulfonylation reactions.
(a)
Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?
(e)