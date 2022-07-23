Predict the major product(s) of each of the following reactions.

Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following sulfonylation reactions.
(b)
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Predict the product of the following sulfonylation reactions.
(b)
Complete the following multistep syntheses using tosylate formation as one of the steps. The optimum number of steps for each synthesis is shown.
(b)
Complete the following multistep syntheses using tosylate formation as one of the steps. The optimum number of steps for each synthesis is shown.
(a)
Complete the following multistep syntheses using tosylate formation as one of the steps. The optimum number of steps for each synthesis is shown.
(c)
Predict the product of the following sulfonylation reactions.
(d)
Predict the product of the following sulfonylation reactions.
(c)