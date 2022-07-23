Textbook Question
Using an excess of HCl in the following reaction resulted in a product that was not simply the substitution of chlorine for the hydroxyl group. Predict the identity of the product obtained.
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Using an excess of HCl in the following reaction resulted in a product that was not simply the substitution of chlorine for the hydroxyl group. Predict the identity of the product obtained.
When SOCl2 is used in place of HCl, only one product results. Why are these conditions better?
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(a)
Predict the product of the following reactions.
(b)
Identify the reagent that should be used to obtain each stereochemical outcome shown.
(b)
Identify the reagent that should be used to obtain each stereochemical outcome shown.
(a)