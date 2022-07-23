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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 14d
Chapter 12, Problem 14d

Suggest a reagent to carry out each of the following conversions to an alcohol.
(d) Chemical structure transformation showing a reagent needed to convert an alkene to an alcohol.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the starting material and the type of alcohol desired (primary, secondary, or tertiary). This will help determine the appropriate reagent and reaction pathway.
Step 2: If the starting material is an alkene, consider using hydroboration-oxidation (BH₃ followed by H₂O₂/NaOH) or oxymercuration-demercuration (Hg(OAc)₂ followed by NaBH₄) to convert the alkene into an alcohol.
Step 3: If the starting material is a carbonyl compound (aldehyde or ketone), use a reducing agent such as NaBH₄ or LiAlH₄ to reduce the carbonyl group to an alcohol. NaBH₄ is suitable for mild reductions, while LiAlH₄ is more reactive and can reduce esters and carboxylic acids as well.
Step 4: If the starting material is an alkyl halide, consider using aqueous NaOH or KOH for nucleophilic substitution to form an alcohol. Alternatively, you can use Ag₂O in water for a gentler conversion.
Step 5: If the starting material is an ester or carboxylic acid, use LiAlH₄ followed by acidic workup to reduce the compound to an alcohol. This reagent is strong enough to break the ester bond and reduce carboxylic acids.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alcohol Functional Group

Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to a carbon atom. Understanding the structure and reactivity of alcohols is crucial for predicting how they can be synthesized or converted from other functional groups. The properties of alcohols, such as polarity and hydrogen bonding, influence their behavior in chemical reactions.
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Reduction Reactions

Reduction reactions involve the gain of electrons or the addition of hydrogen to a molecule, often resulting in the conversion of carbonyl compounds (like aldehydes or ketones) to alcohols. Common reducing agents include lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH4) and sodium borohydride (NaBH4). Recognizing the type of carbonyl compound and the appropriate reducing agent is essential for successfully converting it to an alcohol.
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Reagents for Alcohol Synthesis

Various reagents can be employed to synthesize alcohols from different starting materials. For example, Grignard reagents can react with carbonyl compounds to form alcohols, while hydrolysis of alkyl halides can also yield alcohols. Understanding the specific reagents and their mechanisms of action is vital for selecting the correct one for a given conversion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suggest a reagent and a reactant that could be combined to make each of the following alcohols.

(b)

1191
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Textbook Question

Suggest a reagent to carry out each of the following conversions to an alcohol.

(a)

878
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Textbook Question

Suggest a reagent and a reactant that could be combined to make each of the following alcohols.

(c)

664
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Textbook Question

Suggest a reagent to carry out each of the following conversions to an alcohol.

(c)

719
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Textbook Question

Suggest a reagent to carry out each of the following conversions to an alcohol.

(b)

1036
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Textbook Question

Suggest a reagent and a reactant that could be combined to make each of the following alcohols.

(a)

734
views