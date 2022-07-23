Acetylide Nucleophiles

Acetylide nucleophiles are derived from terminal alkynes and are characterized by a negatively charged carbon atom. They are strong nucleophiles due to the high electron density on the carbon, making them effective in attacking electrophiles. However, their reactivity can be influenced by the structure of the substrate they are reacting with. In cases where steric hindrance is significant, even strong nucleophiles like acetylides may fail to displace a leaving group effectively.