Textbook Question
When a secondary haloalkane is treated with sodium ethoxide in ethanol, we predict alkene formation over ether formation. How did we make this determination?
1991
views
When a secondary haloalkane is treated with sodium ethoxide in ethanol, we predict alkene formation over ether formation. How did we make this determination?
Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?
(b) NaOH
Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?
(a)
In contrast to the results of Assessment 13.18, when a secondary haloalkane is treated with sodium ethanethiolate, we predict formation of a thioether. How is this rationalized?
Rationalize the difference in pKₐ values for the two hydroxyl groups.
Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?
(c) NaCN