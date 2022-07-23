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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 20
Chapter 12, Problem 20

The intended SN2 displacement of the 1° chloride by acetylide is unsuccessful for the molecule below. Why?
Chemical reaction diagram showing unsuccessful SN2 displacement of a 1° chloride by acetylide, labeled "not formed."

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1
Step 1: Understand the S_N2 reaction mechanism. S_N2 reactions involve a single-step nucleophilic substitution where the nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon and displaces the leaving group simultaneously. This reaction is favored by primary alkyl halides due to minimal steric hindrance.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of the molecule provided. Identify the electrophilic carbon bonded to the chloride group and assess its steric environment. If the carbon is hindered by bulky substituents or neighboring groups, the S_N2 reaction may be impeded.
Step 3: Consider the nucleophile, acetylide. Acetylide ions are strong nucleophiles but also strong bases. If the molecule has acidic protons or steric hindrance, the acetylide may favor alternative reactions, such as elimination (E2) or proton abstraction, over substitution.
Step 4: Evaluate the possibility of steric hindrance. If the molecule contains bulky groups near the electrophilic carbon, these groups can block the approach of the acetylide nucleophile, making the S_N2 displacement unsuccessful.
Step 5: Reflect on electronic effects. If the electrophilic carbon is adjacent to electron-withdrawing groups or resonance structures that stabilize the leaving group, the reaction may proceed differently or not at all. Additionally, the acetylide nucleophile may interact with these groups instead of performing the intended substitution.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

S_N2 Mechanism

The S_N2 mechanism is a type of nucleophilic substitution reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, resulting in the simultaneous displacement of a leaving group. This reaction occurs in a single concerted step, leading to the formation of a transition state. The reaction rate depends on the concentration of both the nucleophile and the substrate, making it bimolecular. Steric hindrance around the electrophile can significantly affect the reaction's success.
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Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the prevention of chemical reactions due to the spatial arrangement of atoms within a molecule. In S_N2 reactions, bulky groups around the electrophilic carbon can obstruct the approach of the nucleophile, making it difficult for the reaction to occur. Primary (1°) substrates are generally more favorable for S_N2 reactions, but if there are additional bulky substituents, they can hinder the nucleophile's access, leading to an unsuccessful reaction.
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Understanding steric effects.

Acetylide Nucleophiles

Acetylide nucleophiles are derived from terminal alkynes and are characterized by a negatively charged carbon atom. They are strong nucleophiles due to the high electron density on the carbon, making them effective in attacking electrophiles. However, their reactivity can be influenced by the structure of the substrate they are reacting with. In cases where steric hindrance is significant, even strong nucleophiles like acetylides may fail to displace a leaving group effectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

When a secondary haloalkane is treated with sodium ethoxide in ethanol, we predict alkene formation over ether formation. How did we make this determination?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?

(b) NaOH

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Textbook Question

Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?

(a)

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Textbook Question

In contrast to the results of Assessment 13.18, when a secondary haloalkane is treated with sodium ethanethiolate, we predict formation of a thioether. How is this rationalized?

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Textbook Question

Rationalize the difference in pKₐ values for the two hydroxyl groups.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?

(c) NaCN

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