Textbook Question
Suggest a reagent and a reactant that could be combined to make each of the following alcohols.
(d)
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Suggest a reagent and a reactant that could be combined to make each of the following alcohols.
(d)
The intended SN2 displacement of the 1° chloride by acetylide is unsuccessful for the molecule below. Why?
Which of the following bases would favorably deprotonate a hydroxyl group?
(a)
In contrast to the results of Assessment 13.18, when a secondary haloalkane is treated with sodium ethanethiolate, we predict formation of a thioether. How is this rationalized?
Rationalize the difference in pKₐ values for the two hydroxyl groups.
Suggest an arrow-pushing mechanism for the following reaction. Is the hydroxyl group acting as a base, acid, Lewis base, or Lewis acid?