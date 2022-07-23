Textbook Question
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(a) (4R,2Z)-4-methylhex-2-en-1-ol
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Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(a) (4R,2Z)-4-methylhex-2-en-1-ol
Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(e)
Show how a protecting group might be used to make these reactions successful.
(a)
Show how a protecting group might be used to make these reactions successful.
(b)
Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(d)
Reaction of the acetylide with the epoxide shown will not form the desired product. What side reaction occurs instead? Why?