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Ch. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and Elimination
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 13 - Alcohols, Ethers and Related Compounds: Substitution and EliminationProblem 86b
Chapter 12, Problem 86b

Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(b)

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1
Identify the longest carbon chain that contains the highest priority functional group. In this molecule, the longest chain is a five-carbon chain with an ether functional group.
Number the carbon chain starting from the end nearest to the highest priority functional group, which is the ether linkage. This ensures the lowest possible numbers for substituents.
Identify and name the substituents attached to the main chain. In this molecule, there is a methyl group attached to the second carbon of the chain.
Determine the name of the ether group. The ether linkage is between the main chain and an ethyl group, so it is named as an ethoxy group.
Combine the names of the substituents and the main chain according to IUPAC rules. The substituents are listed in alphabetical order, and the main chain is named based on the number of carbons and the presence of the ether group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for identifying the structure of a molecule based on its functional groups, carbon chain length, and branching. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming compounds and communicating their structures in the scientific community.
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The different parts of an IUPAC name

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds, which directly influences their nomenclature.
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Carbon Chain Structure

The carbon chain structure refers to the arrangement of carbon atoms in a molecule, which can be linear, branched, or cyclic. The length and configuration of the carbon chain significantly affect the naming of the compound, as IUPAC rules prioritize the longest continuous chain and the correct identification of substituents. Understanding this structure is vital for applying IUPAC naming conventions correctly.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:

(a) (4R,2Z)-4-methylhex-2-en-1-ol

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Textbook Question

Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Show how a protecting group might be used to make these reactions successful.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Show how a protecting group might be used to make these reactions successful.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Reaction of the acetylide with the epoxide shown will not form the desired product. What side reaction occurs instead? Why?

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