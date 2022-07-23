Textbook Question
Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(b)
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Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(b)
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(d) (2R,3S)-methoxy-3-methylpentane
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(b) 4-methoxybut-1-yne
Draw the correct structure from the following IUPAC names:
(c) (1S,4R)-4-bromocyclohex-2-en-1-ol
Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(e)
Using IUPAC rules, name the following molecules.
(d)