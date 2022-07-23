Work backward to an appropriate organozinc halide and organohalide to make the bonds indicated by the blue arrows. There may be two possibilities for each.
(b)
Work backward to an appropriate organozinc halide and organohalide to make the bonds indicated by the blue arrows. There may be two possibilities for each.
(b)
Predict the product of the following Sonogashira coupling reactions.
(b)
The trimethylsilyl (TMS) group, used as a protecting group for alcohols, can also be used a protecting group for terminal alkynes. Show how TMS-acetylene could be used to link together two aryl halides using the Sonogashira reaction. [Hint: Deprotection of the TMS-acetylene can be done using KF in H₂O.]
Predict the product of the following Stille coupling reactions.
(a)
Work backward to an appropriate organozinc halide and organohalide to make the bonds indicated by the blue arrows. There may be two possibilities for each.
(a)
Predict the product of the following Sonogashira coupling reactions.
(a)