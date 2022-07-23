Organozinc Reagents

Organozinc reagents, typically represented as RZnX, are organometallic compounds where a zinc atom is bonded to an organic group (R) and a halide (X). They are highly reactive and serve as nucleophiles in organic synthesis, allowing for the formation of carbon-carbon bonds through reactions with electrophiles. Understanding their reactivity and how they can be synthesized from organohalides is crucial for constructing complex organic molecules.