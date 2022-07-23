Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following Stille coupling reactions.
(b)
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Predict the product of the following Stille coupling reactions.
(b)
Predict the product of the diorganocuprate cross-coupling reactions shown.
(b)
The trimethylsilyl (TMS) group, used as a protecting group for alcohols, can also be used a protecting group for terminal alkynes. Show how TMS-acetylene could be used to link together two aryl halides using the Sonogashira reaction. [Hint: Deprotection of the TMS-acetylene can be done using KF in H₂O.]
Predict the product of the following Stille coupling reactions.
(a)
Predict the product of the diorganocuprate cross-coupling reactions shown.
(a)
Predict the product of the following Sonogashira coupling reactions.
(a)