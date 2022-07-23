Textbook Question
Working backward, design a synthesis of the following alcohol using two different epoxide/Grignard reagent combinations.
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Working backward, design a synthesis of the following alcohol using two different epoxide/Grignard reagent combinations.
Addition to an epoxide occurs via an SN2 reaction, but the stereochemistry of the epoxide is retained in the following reaction. Why?
Predict the product of the following aldehyde and ketone addition reactions.
(a)
Predict the product of the following aldehyde and ketone addition reactions.
(b)
Predict the product of the following epoxide addition reactions.
(b)
Predict the product of the following aldehyde and ketone addition reactions.
(c)