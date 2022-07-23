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Ch. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and Ketones
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 17 - Carbonyl Addition Reactions: Aldehydes and KetonesProblem 79
Chapter 16, Problem 79

We show in Chapter 20 that α , β-unsaturated ketones are electrophilic at C4. Rationalize this observation.
Chemical structure of an α,β-unsaturated ketone with numbered carbon atoms 1 to 4, highlighting electrophilic site at C4.

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Understand the structure of α, β-unsaturated ketones: These compounds contain a conjugated system where a carbonyl group (C=O) is directly connected to a double bond (C=C). This conjugation allows for delocalization of electrons across the π-system, which is key to their reactivity.
Analyze the electrophilicity of the β-carbon (C₄): The conjugated system creates resonance structures. One important resonance structure shows the movement of electrons from the double bond toward the oxygen atom of the carbonyl group, resulting in a partial positive charge on the β-carbon (C₄). This makes C₄ electrophilic and susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
Write the resonance structures: To rationalize the observation, draw the resonance structures of the α, β-unsaturated ketone. Show how the electrons from the π-bond of the C=C double bond shift toward the carbonyl oxygen, creating a positive charge on C₄. Use MathML to represent the resonance structures clearly.
Consider the role of the carbonyl group: The carbonyl oxygen is highly electronegative and pulls electron density away from the conjugated system. This effect further enhances the partial positive charge on C₄, increasing its electrophilicity.
Relate this to reactivity: The electrophilic nature of C₄ explains why α, β-unsaturated ketones are reactive at this position. Nucleophiles are attracted to the positively charged C₄, leading to addition reactions at this site. This concept will be explored in more detail in Chapter 20.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrophilicity

Electrophilicity refers to the tendency of a species to accept electrons. In organic chemistry, electrophiles are typically electron-deficient species that can react with nucleophiles, which are electron-rich. Understanding the factors that influence electrophilicity, such as the presence of electron-withdrawing groups, is crucial for rationalizing the reactivity of compounds like α, β-unsaturated ketones.
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Nucleophile or Electrophile

α, β-Unsaturated Ketones

α, β-Unsaturated ketones are compounds that contain a carbonyl group (C=O) adjacent to a double bond (C=C). This structural feature creates a conjugated system that stabilizes the molecule and enhances its electrophilic character at the β-carbon. The resonance between the carbonyl and the double bond plays a significant role in determining the reactivity of these compounds.
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Resonance Stabilization

Resonance stabilization occurs when a molecule can be represented by multiple valid Lewis structures, leading to a delocalization of electrons. In α, β-unsaturated ketones, the resonance between the carbonyl and the adjacent double bond increases the positive character at the β-carbon, making it more electrophilic. This concept is essential for understanding why these compounds are reactive towards nucleophiles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suggest a synthetic scheme, involving a protecting group, to generate the molecule shown starting with the molecule at the left.

(d)

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Textbook Question

When a ketone is dissolved in 18O-labeled water, the 18O label is incorporated into the ketone. Suggest a mechanism that explains this observation.

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Textbook Question

As discussed in Section 17.9.1, alkenes can be hydrogenated selectively in the presence of ketones. Suppose that was not the case, and suggest how you might use a protecting group strategy to generate A from B.

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