Textbook Question
Suggest a synthetic scheme, involving a protecting group, to generate the molecule shown starting with the molecule at the left.
(d)
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Suggest a synthetic scheme, involving a protecting group, to generate the molecule shown starting with the molecule at the left.
(d)
When a ketone is dissolved in 18O-labeled water, the 18O label is incorporated into the ketone. Suggest a mechanism that explains this observation.
As discussed in Section 17.9.1, alkenes can be hydrogenated selectively in the presence of ketones. Suppose that was not the case, and suggest how you might use a protecting group strategy to generate A from B.