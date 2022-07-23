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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 33
Chapter 1, Problem 33

Calculate the formal charge on the non-hydrogen atoms in the molecules shown. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to 'move' an electron pair such that it is shared between two (formerly) charged atoms. Your arrow should account for the formation of the molecule on the right from the molecule on the left.
Diagram showing electron pair movement between two molecular structures, illustrating formal charge calculation.

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1
Identify the formal charge formula: Formal charge = (Valence electrons of the atom) - (Non-bonding electrons) - (1/2 × Bonding electrons).
For each non-hydrogen atom in the molecule on the left, calculate its formal charge using the formula. Count the valence electrons, non-bonding electrons, and bonding electrons for each atom.
Examine the arrow-pushing formalism provided. Arrows indicate the movement of electron pairs. Follow the arrows to determine how electrons are redistributed between atoms.
Recalculate the formal charges for the non-hydrogen atoms in the molecule on the right after the electron redistribution. Use the same formal charge formula.
Compare the formal charges of the atoms in the molecule on the left and the molecule on the right. Verify that the electron movement accounts for the change in formal charges and ensures overall charge conservation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Formal Charge

Formal charge is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, calculated by considering the number of valence electrons, the number of bonds, and the number of non-bonding electrons. It helps in determining the most stable structure of a molecule by minimizing the charge separation. The formula is: Formal Charge = Valence Electrons - (Non-bonding Electrons + 1/2 Bonding Electrons).
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Arrow-Pushing Formalism

Arrow-pushing formalism is a method used in organic chemistry to illustrate the movement of electrons during chemical reactions. Arrows indicate the direction of electron flow, with a double-headed arrow showing the movement of a pair of electrons and a single-headed arrow indicating the movement of a single electron. This technique is essential for visualizing reaction mechanisms and understanding how reactants transform into products.
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Molecular Structure and Bonding

Molecular structure refers to the arrangement of atoms within a molecule and the types of bonds that hold them together. Understanding bonding, including covalent and ionic interactions, is crucial for predicting molecular behavior and reactivity. The formation of new bonds during a reaction often involves the sharing or transfer of electron pairs, which is central to the arrow-pushing formalism and the calculation of formal charges.
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Related Practice
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You drew the Lewis structures of the following compounds and ion in Assessment 2.32. Predict their shapes around the central atom based on the Lewis structure.

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