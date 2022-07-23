Draw the Lewis structure for the following ions. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom to confirm that your structure is correct.
(c) BH4-
Draw the Lewis structure for the following ions. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom to confirm that your structure is correct.
(c) BH4-
Draw the Lewis structure for the following ions. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom to confirm that your structure is correct.
(d) AlCl4-
You drew the Lewis structures of the following compounds and ion in Assessment 2.32. Predict their shapes around the central atom based on the Lewis structure.
(d) CO32-
Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atoms in the ions shown.
For the molecules shown, indicate the direction of the dipole moment.
(a)
You drew the Lewis structures of the following compounds and ion in Assessment 2.32. Predict their shapes around the central atom based on the Lewis structure.
(c) HCO2H