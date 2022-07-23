Draw the Lewis structure for the following ions. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom to confirm that your structure is correct.
(c) BH4-
Draw the Lewis structure for the following ions. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom to confirm that your structure is correct.
(c) BH4-
Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atom in the following molecules or ions.
(f)
Draw the Lewis structure for the following ions. Be sure to calculate the formal charge of each atom to confirm that your structure is correct.
(b) H+
Calculate the formal charge on the non-hydrogen atoms in the molecules shown. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to 'move' an electron pair such that it is shared between two (formerly) charged atoms. Your arrow should account for the formation of the molecule on the right from the molecule on the left.
Calculate the formal charge of the indicated atoms in the ions shown.
You drew the Lewis structures of the following compounds and ion in Assessment 2.32. Predict their shapes around the central atom based on the Lewis structure.
(c) HCO2H