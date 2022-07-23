Textbook Question
Two resonance structures are shown for each molecule. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to represent the electron flow from the structure on the left to the one on the right.
(d)
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Two resonance structures are shown for each molecule. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to represent the electron flow from the structure on the left to the one on the right.
(d)
In the following molecules, identify all pushable electron pairs.
(a)
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.
(v) CH5N
Two resonance structures are shown for each molecule. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to represent the electron flow from the structure on the left to the one on the right.
(e)
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.
(u) NH4+
Two resonance structures are shown for each molecule. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to represent the electron flow from the structure on the left to the one on the right.
(f)