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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 64b
Chapter 1, Problem 64b

Two resonance structures are shown for each molecule. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to represent the electron flow from the structure on the left to the one on the right.
(b) Two resonance structures of a molecule with arrow-pushing formalism indicating electron flow between them.

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1
Identify the changes between the two resonance structures. Look for differences in the placement of π bonds, lone pairs, or formal charges.
Determine the starting point of the electron flow. Typically, this will involve lone pairs or π bonds that are moving to form new bonds or redistribute electron density.
Use curved arrows to represent the movement of electrons. Each arrow starts at the electron source (a lone pair or a bond) and points to where the electrons are moving (a bond or an atom).
Ensure that the octet rule is satisfied for all atoms in the resulting resonance structure, and adjust formal charges accordingly.
Double-check that the total number of electrons and the net charge remain the same between the two resonance structures, as resonance does not change the overall electron count or charge.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different ways of drawing the same molecule that illustrate the delocalization of electrons. They are used to represent molecules where a single Lewis structure cannot adequately depict the electron distribution. Each resonance structure contributes to the overall hybrid structure, which is a more accurate representation of the molecule's actual electron configuration.
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Arrow-Pushing Formalism

Arrow-pushing formalism is a method used in organic chemistry to depict the movement of electrons during chemical reactions. Curved arrows indicate the direction of electron flow, showing how bonds are formed or broken. This technique helps visualize mechanisms and understand how reactants transform into products, making it essential for analyzing resonance and reaction pathways.
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Electron Delocalization

Electron delocalization refers to the distribution of electrons across multiple atoms in a molecule, rather than being localized between two specific atoms. This phenomenon is crucial in resonance structures, as it allows for the stabilization of molecules through the sharing of electrons. Delocalization often leads to lower energy states and increased stability, influencing the reactivity and properties of organic compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two resonance structures are shown for each molecule. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to represent the electron flow from the structure on the left to the one on the right.

(d)

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Textbook Question

In the following molecules, identify all pushable electron pairs.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.

(v) CH5N

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Textbook Question

Two resonance structures are shown for each molecule. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to represent the electron flow from the structure on the left to the one on the right.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.

(u) NH4+

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Textbook Question

Two resonance structures are shown for each molecule. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to represent the electron flow from the structure on the left to the one on the right.

(f)

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