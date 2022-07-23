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Ch. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the Electrons
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
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All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 2 - General Chemistry Translated: Finding the ElectronsProblem 62v
Chapter 1, Problem 62v

Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.
(v) CH5N

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1
Step 1: Count the total number of valence electrons in the molecule. Carbon (C) has 4 valence electrons, hydrogen (H) has 1 valence electron each (5 hydrogens contribute 5 electrons), and nitrogen (N) has 5 valence electrons. Add these together to determine the total number of valence electrons available for the Lewis structure.
Step 2: Identify the central atom. In this case, carbon (C) is typically the central atom because it can form the most bonds. Nitrogen (N) will likely be bonded to carbon, and the hydrogens (H) will be distributed around the structure.
Step 3: Arrange the atoms and form single bonds. Place carbon (C) in the center, bond it to nitrogen (N) with a single bond, and attach the hydrogens (H) to the remaining available bonding sites on carbon and nitrogen. Each single bond represents 2 electrons.
Step 4: Distribute the remaining valence electrons to satisfy the octet rule (or duet rule for hydrogen). Start by completing the octet for nitrogen (N) by adding lone pairs if necessary. Ensure that all hydrogens have 2 electrons (a full duet).
Step 5: Verify the structure. Check that the total number of valence electrons used matches the total calculated in Step 1. Also, confirm that all atoms (except hydrogen) satisfy the octet rule and that the structure is stable.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent valence electrons and lines to indicate bonds between atoms. Understanding how to draw Lewis structures is essential for visualizing molecular geometry and predicting reactivity.
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Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the outermost electrons of an atom and are crucial in determining how atoms bond with each other. The number of valence electrons influences the molecule's structure and stability. For example, in CH₅N, carbon has four, hydrogen has one, and nitrogen has five valence electrons, which must be accounted for when constructing the Lewis structure.
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Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is influenced by the number of bonds and lone pairs around the central atom, which can affect the molecule's physical and chemical properties. Understanding molecular geometry helps in predicting the shape of the molecule formed by CH₅N, which is important for its reactivity and interactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.

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Two resonance structures are shown for each molecule. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to represent the electron flow from the structure on the left to the one on the right.

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In the following molecules, identify all pushable electron pairs.

(a)

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Two resonance structures are shown for each molecule. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to represent the electron flow from the structure on the left to the one on the right.

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Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.

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Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.

(u) NH4+

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