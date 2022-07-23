Textbook Question
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.
(j) H2SO4
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Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.
(j) H2SO4
Two resonance structures are shown for each molecule. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to represent the electron flow from the structure on the left to the one on the right.
(d)
In the following molecules, identify all pushable electron pairs.
(a)
Two resonance structures are shown for each molecule. Use the arrow-pushing formalism to represent the electron flow from the structure on the left to the one on the right.
(b)
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.
(l) SO42-
Draw the Lewis structure for the following molecular formulas.
(u) NH4+